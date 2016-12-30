Museum re-grand opening

By







The White Pine Public Museum, located at 2000 Aultman Street, Ely, Nevada, will be hosting an open house for our Grand Re-Opening and annual membership meeting (election of Board of Directors) and to enjoy our special guest speaker, Vicki Andrus, of “Picture This” in Elko. She will present her story of stabilizing and custom framing the use’s Treasure Hill and Egan Canyon antique maps.

The community is invited to stop by the Museum on Sunday, January 8, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to see the renovations, have a snack, and enjoy our keynote presentation. Refreshments will be served. We look forward to seeing you. Bring the whole family.