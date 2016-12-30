Thirteenth Annual Fire and Ice show, Jan. 14

By







By Meg Rhoades

The one-of-a-kind Thirteenth Annual White Pine Fire and Ice Show is right around the corner!

A celebration of extremes, the event will commence on Saturday, January 14th and last throughout the holiday weekend. Named one of North America’s Top 100 events by the American Bus Association for 4 years in a row, there is fun to be had for all.

Saturday’s schedule will include ice bowling, snow sculpting, ice fishing, ice golf, ice skating, sledding, and cross country skiing at Cave Lake State Park. Bring your own sleds, skates, skis and fishing tackle. At 4:30 p.m. the Fireworks Express departs from the East Ely Depot. This train will allow you to be the closest to the fireworks and everyone on board can have a VIP view from the flat cars. Buy your tickets early if you want to ride, otherwise you can be a part of the spectators in town where the show can be seen from miles around. This experience is definitely unique and one that should not be missed.

Sunday also includes all the ice events at Cave Lake. There will also be a concessionaire selling food and spirits on Sunday. Registration for the ice horseshow competition is open now and forms are available at the White Pine Chamber or the Bristlecone Convention Center and will also be available at the lake Sunday. Registration will be from 9:30am-11:00am Sunday with the tournament starting at 11:00am.

The snow sculptures will be judged at 3pm.

All vehicles will be charged $10 each when they enter the park Sunday. Please plan to arrive early in order to secure a parking spot at the lake.

If you find yourself parking in one of the overflow areas, there will be a shuttle bus to bring you to the action and back. Wear warm clothing and plan to enjoy the winter atmosphere around numerous fire pits located on the frozen lake.

Fireworks will start at 6pm and will be a show to remember. The cold air and white snow only help to amplify the beauty of this explosive scene.

Snow sculptors can obtain an entry form from the Bristlecone Convention Center or online at www.elynevada.net. If you have an inkling to become a snow sculptor, do not be intimidated!

It is exciting to see your imagination come to life in the forgiving media of snow and ice.

Start early and there will be plenty of time to create a masterpiece and a chance to win $1000! First place receives $1000, second $500, and third $250.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact the Bristlecone Convention Center at 289-3720 or stop by and see us at 150 Sixth Street.