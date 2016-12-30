It’s time for the Fireman’s Ball

By







0 shares

Get out of the house, get dressed up, enjoy some great company and ring in the New Year with the Ely Volunteer Fire Department. They will be hosting the 109th annual Ely Volunteer Fire Department’s New Years Eve Ball that will take place inside the Bristlecone Convention Center on December 31st, 2016.

The ball will begin at 8:00p.m. and run until 12:30a.m.

Tickets are $5.00 per person and you must be 21 years or older to attend. Tickets will be available at the door. Live entertainment will be provided by Sean from Festival Sounds. Alcohol beverages are $2.75 each and $1.00 each for non-alcoholic beverages.

This event helps towards the funding of needed supplies, equipment, training and also other department needs.