White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for Dec. 19-Dec. 25. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local state, federal and tribal law enfocement agencies.

DECEMBER 19

REPORT OF A BATTERY: Reporting party stated that while she was partying with friends an unknown person shoved her down causing an injury to her hand. Officer reported that a witness to the event was uncooperative in helping identify the possible suspect. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the individual and reported that she was fine.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had stolen a gun from his vehicle.

REPORT OF A BAD CHECK: Reporting party stated that she had received a check for merchandise she had sold and the issuer of the check had contacted her and advised her not to cash it due to there was no money in the account. The reporting party was advised on the process of proceeding criminally or civilly in case.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A COURT ORDER: City — officer investigated the incident and reported that no violation had occurred.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Isabelle Romero a juvenile of Ely was operating a vehicle and was stopped at a stop sign. Taylor L. Turner of Ruth was operating a vehicle and failed to stop behind Romero causing an accident. Turner was issued a citation for following to close and an accident report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Mikinley Prengel of Ely was operating a vehicle traveling through a local parking lot. Jay Mabson of Ely was operating a vehicle and was backing up. He failed to see Prengel causing an accident. Mabson was issued a citation for unsafe backing.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that the father of her child was not following the court ordered child custody order. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City --- officer reported that Mark A. Tyson age 52 of Las Vegas was arrested for basic speed and DUI.

New bookings: Mark A. Tyson / Basic speed and DUI / Bail $965. Manuel Trujillo / Hold for Nevada Department of Corrections Daniel Grant / Hold for Nevada Department of Corrections

DECEMBER 20,

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — officer located an open door on a closed business. The owner of the building was contacted and advised of the problem.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — the owner of the dogs was contacted and advised of the problem. The dogs were returned to the owner’s yard.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — officer reported that he placed the dog back into the owner’s yard and will contact him and advise him of the problem when he is located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT / ARREST: City — officer reported that he made contact with an individual who was disturbing the peace of another. During his contact with the individual he was identified as Randy G. Wilson age 64 of McGill. Wilson was arrested for disturbing the peace, obstructing a police officer, and resisting arrest.

REPORT OF AN AGENCY ASSIST: City — officer contacted an individual and advised her to return to the hospital with her child due to the child needed further medical attention. The mother of the child returned the child to receive medical care.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: City — officer assisted an elderly female who had fallen out of bed and was unable to get up. She was assisted back into her bed.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of several dogs that were without food or water. The animals were taken to the Ely Animal Control Building. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Mario Munoz Jr of Lund was operating a vehicle traveling on 10th Street as he entered the intersection of 10th and Park he failed to yield to a posted stop sign. His vehicle then struck a vehicle being operated by Joanne Stratton of Ely. An accident report was completed and Munoz was issued a citation for failure to yield at a stop sign.

REPORT OF THEFT: City — reporting party stated that an individual entered into her place of business and stole an item. The individual then left the area. Officers have identified the person and he will be issued a citation for petit larceny when located.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE SCAM: City — reporting party stated that she received a phone call from an unknown person claiming that she had hit her car. The reporting party stated that the caller was rude. Officer attempted to make contact with the caller, but the return phone number was not accepting calls.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer made contact with the operator of the vehicle and reported that no problems were reported.

New bookings: Randy G. Wilson / Disturbing the peace, obstructing a po0lice officer, and resisting arrest/ Bail $1,065. Wilda R. Christopher / District court warrant, criminal contempt/ Bail $10,000. Paul Marquardt / Conspiracy to commit a crime / Bail $4,750 / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol Jessica A. Session / Parole violation / No bail Isaac M. Wheeler / Probation violation / No bail

DECEMBER 21

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG: City — the area was patrolled, but the barking dog was not located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of a suspicious subject walking around a local school. The area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — officer received a report of an individual who had entered into a local store and stole an item. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that several items were missing from her home. Officer reported that during the investigation the items were located. They had just been misplaced.

REPORT OF FOUND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: City— reporting party stated that while cleaning a local motel room she located several items used to inhale illegal substances. The items were collected and destroyed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer contacted the individual and reported that he was fine.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — officer received a report of a vehicle that had collided into an apartment building. Officer reported that Marie Chrisman of Ely was operating a vehicle traveling on US 6. Due to an apparent medical problem she lost control of her vehicle leaving the roadway and crossing a vacant lot. Her vehicle then went air born traveling through a fence and collided into an apartment building. Chrisman and a passenger were taken to E.R by ambulance. Investigation into the accident continues.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT/ PRIVATE PROPERTY: City — Mark Repp Jr of McGill was operating a vehicle and was backing up. As he did he collided into a parked vehicle belonging to April Bath of Ely. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The report was given to Ely Tribal Police.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Reporting party stated that he was operating a vehicle traveling on Pole Line Road when he was struck by another vehicle as they entered into a intersection. The striking vehicle then fled the scene. Officer reported that the striking vehicle was later located, but the driver had fled the area. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were arguing over property. The parties involved returned each other’s property and then separated.

REPORT OF AN AMBULANCE ASSIST: Officer assisted the county ambulance with a medical call.

REPORT OF A DEATH: City — officer reported that Loran W. Deming age 94 of Ely died at his residence due to natural causes.

New bookings: Corey Hancock / Serving time Noe M. Lopez-Rodriguez/ Paranagat Valley Justice Court warrant / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol

DECEMBER 22

REPORT OF A PROWLER: City — the area was patrolled, but no problems were located.

REPORT OF A DEATH: City — officer reported that Kristina M. Valentine age 43 of Ely died at her residence of natural causes.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A CHILD: City — reporting party stated that a child who attends a local school keeps bringing things to school that are deemed unsafe. Officers are working with the school, DCFS and the parent to resolve the issue.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer reported that during his investigation he made contact with one of the parties involved. The reporting party made accusation towards another person, but they could not be substantiated. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City — reporting party stated that she is receiving unwanted text messages from an individual. She was advised to block the number and to obtain a harassment order.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Koltan B. Tilford age 27 was arrested on an Ely Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — officer reported that a vehicle had left the roadway and had gotten stuck on a berm. The vehicle was able to be removed and driven away.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted one of the parties involved who reported that it was a verbal argument. The parties involved separated for the night.

New bookings: Kolton B. Tilford / Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $1,146. Desiree D. Vaught / Serving time Norman Steele / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $1,195.

DECEMBER 23

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG: City — officer made contact with the owner of the dog and advised him of the problem.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — reporting party stated that while she was at a local casino her husband located her there and was yelling at her. The husband then returned home. No other problems were reported. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG: The owner of the dog was contacted and advised of the problem.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT: City — reporting party stated that while his vehicle was parked at a local parking lot it was struck by another vehicle. The striking vehicle fled the area. The reporting party was able to obtain the striking vehicles license plate number. The investigation into this incident continues.

REPORT OF AN AGENCY ASSIST: City — officer assisted Ely Justice Court by checking on a defendant whose monitor was not functioning properly. No problems were reported.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The area was patrolled, but no problems were reported.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City ---officer reported that Taylor L. Turner age 20 of Ruth was arrested for failure to dim headlamps, DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The area was patrolled, but no one was located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer made contact with the operator of the vehicle and identified him as Michael D. Tiboni age 24 of Henderson, NV. During the officers investigation Tiboni was arrested for DUI and possession of a firearm while being under the influence of alcohol.

New bookings: Michael D. Tiboni / DUI and possession of a firearm arm while being under the influence of alcohol. / Bail $1,245. Taylor L. Turner/ Failure to dim head lamps, DUI, and possession of drug paraphernalia/ Bail $1,320.

DECEMBER 24

REPORT OF A PERSON IN THE ROADWAY: City — officer patrolled the area, but no one was located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual who was plowing snow into the street. Officer reported that the individual was plowing it to the side of the roadway.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer reported that when he arrived to the area no one was located.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had stolen a bike from his yard. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Veronica Loftus of Ely reported while traveling on Lacawanna Road she struck a deer with her vehicle. A report was competed.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT: Walter Romero of Ely reported that while traveling on US 50 a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction side swiped his vehicle causing damage to the driver’s door. The striking vehicle failed to stop. The area was patrolled, but the striking vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVE: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — officer reported that they were unable to catch the dog.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: Reporting party stated that while attending a party he was battered by several individuals. Officer made contact with the occupant of the home where the party had taken place and they all denied any fight had taken happened. Investigation continues.

DECEMBER 25

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the individual was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: Reporting party stated that a stray dog was located at their home. The dog was taken to the Ely Animal Control Building.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A HIT AN RUN ACCIDENT: City — officer reported that a light pole had been struck by a vehicle. The striking vehicle fled the scene. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE FIRE: City — officer patrolled the area and reported that it was steam from a vent.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — officer patrolled the area, but no problems were located.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE OVER DOSE: City — officer made contact with the individual and she denied taking an excess of her medication. EMS checked her vitals and the individual refuse further intervention.

New booking: None