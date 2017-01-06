BLM concludes Eagle and Silver King emergency wild horse gather

By







ELY – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Ely District has

concluded the Eagle and Silver King Emergency Wild Horse Gather. The BLM gathered and removed 74 excess wild horses from public and private lands adjacent to U.S. Highway 93 and State Route 322 in and outside the Eagle and Silver King Herd Management Areas (HMAs) in eastern Nevada.

The District removed 31 wild horses from between Pioche and Eagle Valley, and 43 wild horses from the Bennet Springs area southwest of Panaca.

Wild horses removed from the range were transported to the BLM’s Indian Lakes off-range corrals located in Fallon, Nev., to be prepared for the BLM’s adoption program. Un-adopted wild horses will be placed in long-term pastures where they will be humanely cared for and retain their “wild” status and protection under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act. The BLM does not sell or send any wild horses to slaughter.

The Eagle and Silver King Emergency Wild Horse Gather began on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and concluded on Wednesday, Dec. 28. An Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) veterinarian was on call throughout gather operations.

Additional gather information is available on the BLM website at http://bit.ly/2hBRVSE.

For more information, contact Chris Hanefeld, BLM Ely District public affairs specialist, at (775) 289-1842 or chanefel@blm.gov