BLM to schedule burn near Cedar Pass

Weather permitting, the BLM Ely District is scheduled Thursday, Jan. 5, to burn slash piles along county road 35 near Cedar Pass in the Kern Mountain Range, about 50 miles northeast of Ely. The slash piles are from a 456-acre pinion-juniper tree-thinning project that was completed in 2015. The tree-thinning project is part of the larger Kern Mountain Landscape Restoration Project that helps to restore watershed health and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire.