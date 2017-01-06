Commission meeting held after swearing in new commissioners

By







By KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

Just an hour after the new commissioners were sworn in, a special White Pine County Commission meeting was held on Tuesday, Jan. 3, bringing many changes to the new year.

Two new commissioners joined the commission, Shane Bybee and Steve Stork. Richard Howe, who was recently re-elected, was voted in as the new County Commission chairman and Stork was voted in as the vice chairman for 2017.

The assignment of the various Boards and Commissions were worked out but one that seemed to draw the most interest was the Tourism and Recreation Board.

More than 17 applicants applied several weeks ago, and the appointments for this particular board were held off until the new year so the new county commission could make the selection. This was the first time the commission had ever received this many applicants for three spots on a board.

Applicants were comprised of a very competitive selection of hotel, motel and commercial business owners. Several applicants were absent from the meeting, but those that were present, were given the opportunity to give a three-minute presentation of their background and desire to serve on the board.

In the end Marietta Henry, Drew Skeen and Caroline McIntosh were selected creating a whole new Tourism and Recreation Board with Commissioner Bybee and Councilmen Setterstrom serving on the board as well.