Great Basin Heritage Area Partnership Old Sheepherders gathering in Baker

Baker— The Border Inn will host the 14th annual Old Sheepherders Gathering January 20th and 21st in Baker, Nevada. Each year sheepherders gather to visit, swap stories, and record the fabric of a rapidly vanishing way of life.

Located on the state-line of Nevada and Utah, the Border Inn provides the only services for 153 miles of US Highway 50 between Ely, Nevada and Delta, Utah. Beginning in 2004, owner Denys Koyle hosted this party as a “thank you” to the folks who supported her during the early, lean times and over the years it has grown into a full weekend of programming drawing hundreds of participants. Marking its fourteenth year, the Sheepherder Gathering will include the opportunity for participants to scan photos and documents related to sheepherding and record a short story about their history. These will be integrated into the sheepherder oral histories collected over past years and the photos that line the Sheepherder Gallery at the Border Inn.

Public events begin at 7:00 pm on Friday with an open mike program, during which sheepherders can share their best stories. Saturday’s events commence with a sourdough pancake breakfast and the chance to preserve an image and story of a time long past. An afternoon concert beginning at 2:30 will feature Steve Kucera, musician, magician and thespian. Events will culminate with a traditional Basque dinner at 5 pm followed by the Sheepherders Ball at 7:30 pm.

To make reservations for the dinner, please call Denys or Gary at the Border Inn, (775) 234-7300, $25/plate. This program is supported, in part, by Utah Arts & Museums, with funding from the State of Utah and the National Endowment for the Arts

For more information about the Great Basin National Heritage Area and the Great Basin Heritage Area Partnership, please contact Stephanie Mietz at 775-234-7171 or swmietz@greatbasinheritage.org.