Local students perform the Nutcracker

By







0 shares

The students at David E. Norman Elementary School participated this fall in learning about classical music.

Their instruction concluded in the opportunity to perform a musical version of Tchaikovsky‘s Nutcracker Suit. The holiday performance was A Musical Based on E.T.A. Hoffmann’s “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” with music from Peter Illytch Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” Book & Lyrics by PATRICK RAINVILLE DORN Musical Arrangement by BILL FRANCOEUR,

Produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Englewood, Colorado. Students of all grade levels performed the choral selections to a packed house at the Bristlecone Convention Center.

The actors were students who chose to audition for speaking rolls and gave up their Thursday afternoons for 6 weeks to rehearse the script after school hours with Director Suzanne Calhoun, a DEN PTO volunteer.

Miss Viv’s School or Dance provided special guest ballet students as the music box ballerinas at the conclusion of the show.

Congratulations to all DEN staff and students for a great show.

Volunteers and the School Principal are already showing interest in another musical for next school year. Students will be working with PTO volunteers in other forms of artistic expression for the spring semester.

If your students are interested in other opportunities for theater before next fall. Children’s Community Theater, who provided the royalties and costumes for this show, are auditioning for their spring production January 6th (3-5pm) & 7th (10am-noon) 2017 at 1100 South Pioche Hwy, Ely, NV.

Open Auditions are for all K-8th graders in White Pine County! For more information, Contact Suzanne Calhoun (775) 293-5113.