Louth and Walker January Junior Elks Students

Emma Nicole Louth and Emma Lauryl Walker have been named Junior Students of the Month for January, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Louth, age 13, is the daughter of Kathy and Gary Louth of Ely. Walker, age 13, is the daughter of Matthew and Lindsay Walker of Ely. Both are 8th graders at White Pine Middle School.

The Junior Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Junior Students of the Month.

Louth has been active in leadership, basketball, softball and soccer. Her hobbies are reading, playing sports and hanging with friends and family.

Walker has been active in leadership and is the Beehive President. Her hobbies are basketball and art.