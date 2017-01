By







The White Pine Public Museum, located at 2000 Aultman Street, Ely, Nevada, will be hosting an open house and membership drive on Sunday, January 8 from 1:00 to -4:00 p.m.

The community is invited to stop by the Museum to see the renovations, have a snack, and enjoy our keynote presentation by Vickie Andrus of Picture This, in Elko, Nevada.

Ms. Andrus will be telling us how she restored and framed the Treasure Hill and Egan Canyon antique maps which are now on display.