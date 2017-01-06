Pickens and Moore fare well at Battle Mountain

By







Monty Moore is proving himself to be one of the top wrestlers in rural

Nevada at the 2A/3A level. He won all four matches at the Battle Mountain Duals Dec. 22.

“He dominated the 145-pound weight class,” said coach Mark Dolezal.

Of the other wrestlers White Pine took to Battle Mountain, Dolezal said Eric Pickens (152) went 3-1, losing to a Lowry wrestler. Justin Mabson (160), Jorge Chamorro (195) and Kegon Hexon (182) each won two and lost two.

“This was a good meet for us,” Dolezal said, “as we got to see some of the northern 2A team, Battle Mountain and Pershing County, but everybody was missing some of their wrestlers due to illness. Eric (Pickens) lost a close match but wrestled well.” He thinks both Moore and Pickens will have a good chance of challenging for a state title in their respective weight classes.

Regarding Moore, Dolezal has commented previously, “Monty is wrestling well on his feet and has about three times as many takedowns as he has given up. He has improved his work on top at the moment, but we need to have him work on his bottom, as that is what has cost him matches.”

Apparently, the improvements have worked as Moore took first place at Battle Mountain.

In addition, Dolezal said, “Justin, Jorge and Kegon also got big wins that should build their confidence. We will need to continue to improve in the next three weeks so we are ready for the league duals at the end of the month.”

Up next for the Bobcat grapplers is the Pahranagat Invitational today in Alamo. Featured teams include Eureka, Lincoln County, Tonopah, West Wendover, Western (Las Vegas), White Pine, possibly a few others, and host Pahranagat Valley.

Battle Mountain, the four-time defending state champion, remains the top 2A team in the state. The Longhorns have won the state title 13 times since 2001, including a string of eight in a row from 2001 to 2008 and the current run of four straight.