White Pine County Blotter Report

Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for Dec. 27-Jan. 1. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local state, federal and tribal law enfocement agencies.

DECEMBER 27

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT:

City --- reporting party stated that while her vehicle was parked at a local parking lot it was struck by a snow plow. Officer reported that the damage to the vehicle was old and had not occurred today. It is unknown when the reporting party’s vehicle had been damage. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT:

Officer received a report of a vehicle that had struck a guide wire to a power pole. During the officers investigation the accident had occurred the day before. The operator of the vehicle was not located. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A THEFT:

City --- reporting party stated that someone had stolen several tools from his garage. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PARKING PROBLEM:

City --- officer received a report of a vehicle that was blocking the roadway. Officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and had it removed.

REPORT OF A BAD CHECK: City --- officer received a report of several checks that had been written by an individual for merchandise. When the business deposited the checks they were returned for non-sufficient funds. Officer collected the checks and they will be turned over to the City Attorney for collections / prosecution.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A COURT ORDER: City --- reporting party stated that an indidvual whom she has a protective order against has violated the order. Officers are attempting to locate the individual.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: Merry T. Bostic of Ely was operating a vehicle and was backing up. She failed to see a parked vehicle behind her belonging to Adam J. Bowles of Ely. Bostic’s vehicle struck Bowles vehicle causing damage. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City --- officer received a report of a female who had attempted to take her own life. Officer reported that the female was taken to E.R. for medical assistance.

New bookings: Gary Green / Serving timeMargarete E. Piccinni / Complete court ordered booking.

DECEMBER 28

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the individual was located. He had checked himself into the hospital.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that an individual had stolen her wallet while she was at work. The individual was contacted who admitted to stealing the wallet. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PARKING PROBLEM: City — officer contacted the owner of the vehicles and advised him of the problem. The vehicle were removed from the street.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that they needed to gain access to an apartment so they could fix a water problem. The reporting party was afraid the renter of the apartment was going to cause a disturbance. The renter was contacted and no problems were reported.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A PROTECTIVE ORDER: Officer contacted the reporting party and informed her that the violation should be reported to the jurisdiction where the order had been issued. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — officer received a report of an individual who had removed some scrap metal from the Ely Land Fill. The individual was contacted and issued a citation for removal of debris from the Land Fill.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City --- reporting party stated that someone had gained access to his credit card and had made several purchase with it in Las Vegas. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE CHILD ABUSE: Reporting party stated that while his son was visiting his mother in another state the mother’s boyfriend had pointed a firearm at his child. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the children and reported that they were fine.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer contacted the individual and reported that he was fine.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that he is concerned for his son due to he is using drugs. The reporting party only wanted the incident documented. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROWLER: The area was patrolled, but no one was located.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: Officer located the disturbance which was loud music coming from a residence. Officer attempted to contact the occupant, but he refused to answer the door. The occupant did turn the music off.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: Officer assisted an elderly female who was having delusions of people in her home. Assistance was provided.

New bookings: None

DECEMBER 29

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the individual and reported that he was fine.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer attempted to make contact with the individual, but she was not at home.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that she had bought a phone from an individual, but the phone has now stopped working. She was advised to file a small claims against the person who sold her the phone.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the individual was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that he was trying to pick up his children on his visitation day, but the mother of his children would not answer the door to her residence. Officer reported that the individual was served a temporary protective order reference his ex-wife and children. He was advised not to have any contact with them.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Dylan M. Simon age 20 of Ely was arrested for failure to yield right of way, DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The area was patrolled, but the individual was not located.

New bookings: Dylan M. Simon / Failure to yield right of way, DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance/Bail $12,000. Christina L. Coombes/ Driving with license suspended/ Bail $740. Corey Hancock / Serving time

DECEMBER 30

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Tana Hurlburt age 47 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the individuals who were playing their music to loud. They were advised to turn it down. They complied.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that someone had shot a window on his residence with a BB gun. The incident was documented and no suspects were identified.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Alejandra Rosales a juvenile of Ely was operating a vehicle at the intersection of Park Ave and 16th Street. He stated that he lost control of the vehicle and struck a parked vehicle belonging to Nicholas Marich of Ely. Marich’s vehicle then struck another parked vehicle belonging to Gabriella Marich of Ely. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

New bookings: Tana Hurlburt / Ely Justice Court warrant, use of a controlled substance/ Bail $5,000. Danule R. Pope / Serving time

DECEMBER 31

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — officer received a report of a fight that was taking place at a local residence. When officers arrived they were informed that the people involved had fled the area. An occupant of the home asked for a welfare check on an individual inside the residence. When officers checked on him they found him with a firearm pointed at his head. Officers were able to convince him to put the firearm down. He was then taken to E.R. for medical assistance.

REPORT OF A DOG BITE: Reporting party stated that a family member was playing with a dog when it bite her. The family member was provided medical care. The owner of the dog was contacted and she will provide vaccination records for the dog.

REPORT OF AN AGENCY ASSIST: City — officer received a report of an individual who had left the hospital while still under a doctor’s care. The individual was contacted who returned to the hospital.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a verbal argument. The parties involved separated for the day.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Officer assisted the Nevada Highway Patrol with an accident.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Lorie Lenbek-Messoria age 50 of Duckwater was arrested two Ely Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A COURT ORDER: City — reporting party stated that she is receiving text messages from an individual whom she has a protective order against. Officer reported that the person sending the text messages is not in the Ely area. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Brian Bainbridge age 33 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were arguing over visitation days for their child in common. The parties involved agreed to when the visits should take place. During the officers investigation Heather Varney age 19 of Ely was arrested on a Clark County warrant.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE THEFT:: City — reporting party stated that while visiting several locations in the Ely area she lost her purse or it was stolen. Officer reported that the purse was located on a sidewalk in the downtown area. During the officer’s investigation the reporting party was identified as Gina Perez age 44 of Salt lake City, UT. She was arrested on a West Wendover Municipal Court warrant.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that an individual had damaged several items at a local apartment. Officer located the responsible party who was laying in snow at a public park. The individual was taken to E.R. for medical assistance. During this time she bite an EMT. The individual was identified as Sonja N. Henderson age 27 of Ely. Henderson was arrested for injury to property and battery on a heath care provider.

REPORT OF AN AGENCY ASSIST: City — officer assisted the Ely ambulance with an individual who was having a medical condition.

New bookings: Lorie Lenbek-Messoria / Ely Justice Court warrant X 2, contempt of court/ Bail $1,837 & $957. Brian Bainbridge / Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $955. Heather Varney / Clark County warrant, failure to appear / No Bail Gina Perez / West Wendover Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $517. Sonja N. Henderson / Injury to property and battery on a health care provider/ Bail $10,000.

JANUARY 1, 2017

REPORT OF AN AGENCY ASSIST: Officer assisted Ely Tribal Police with a possible break in at a business on the Reservation. No problems were located.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — officer received a report of a fight that was taking place at a local bar. During the officers investigation Luke Little Bear Thompson age 40 of Ely was arrested. Thompson was arrested for battery on a peace officer and obstruction a police officer.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — officer received a report of several individuals causing a disturbance at a local bar. The individuals were contacted who left the area.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — officer reported that during his investigation of the fight Robert Armijo age 38 of Ely was arrested. Armijo was arrested for obstructing a police officer.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: City — officer assisted several individuals whose vehicle had broken down and needed a place to stay. Assistance was provided.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Michael Bostic age 33 of Ely was arrested for failure to yield right of way, expired license plate, no insurance and DUI.

REPORT OF DOGS AT LARGE: City — officer reported that the dogs were returned to their owner.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC BATTERY: Reporting party stated that he had been struck by his girlfriend. During the officers investigation Cora M. Stilwell age 28 of Ely was arrested for domestic battery. She is accused of battering her boyfriend.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — officer received a report of an open door on a closed business. The business was checked and no problems were located.

REPORT OF THREATS: City — reporting party stated that an individual had made threats towards him. The reporting party wanted the incident documented. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who gave conflicting statements on what had taken place. The parties involved were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that she was having an argument with an individual who was refusing to give some of her property to her. When officers arrived they were unable to locate the reporting party.

New bookings: Luke Little Bear Thompson / Battery on a peace officer and obstructing a police officer/ Bail $10,000. Robert Armijo / Obstructing a police officer/ Bail $355. Michael Bostic / Failure to yield right of way, expired license plate, no insurance and DUI/ Bail $1,990. Cora M. Stilwell . Domestic battery / Bail $3,000. Railene Campbell / Bench warrant / Bail $780. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol