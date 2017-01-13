Captain’s Corner

By







0 shares

Submitted by Captain Scott Henriod WPCSO

With the new marijuana law taking place January 1st I thought it would be in the best interest of the public to clarify some of the rules governing the law. So here are the things you can do and the things you can’t.

A person 21 years or older can possession a legal amount of marijuana up to an ounce. Anything over an ounce is illegal. If it is marijuana concentrate the legal amount to possess is 1/8 of an ounce.

You cannot smoke marijuana in a public place. You can smoke marijuana in your own home. You cannot smoke marijuana in a moving vehicle. Yes you can and will be arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana.

You can possess marijuana in a vehicle, but don’t use it in the vehicle including passengers.

You cannot smoke marijuana around children or minors. You cannot possess a firearm and be under the influence of marijuana.

If there are any questions about the use of marijuana please feel free to contact the Sheriff’s Office.