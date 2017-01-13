Ladycats home winning streak comes to an end

By







By Tylar Laity

Girls basketball coach

The White Pine High girls basketball team has notoriously been good at home the past few years, in fact before last Friday they haven’t lost in two years at home.

On that Friday though the Ladycats would come up short against Pershing for the second time this year.

“It really hurts to look back and know that we should have had that game”. coach Tylar Laity said. “But there is a whole lot of basketball to still be played.”

Pershing County, which was the last team to beat White Pine at home, would start the game on a 9-0 run and finish the quarter up 12-2.

“We started off too slow and let the game slip away right off the tip, we lost by 9 so that run they had to start was the difference,” said captain Mikinley Prengel.

The Ladycats would outscore their opponent in 2 out of the next 3 quarters but fell short 34-25.

“This was our lowest scoring game, besides Liberty and we know they are a much better team than PC, our shots weren’t falling and we couldn’t get the ball to our posts it was frustrating,” said captain Jenna Gubler.

Scoring was scarce, Madison Rick led with 12 points with the other 13 points spread out amongst the Cats.

On Saturday, the Ladycats played Battle Mountain.

“We came to play right off the tip and it was a good game for us to rebound and get back on track,” Laity said.

White Pine would lead at half by 6 but finish the game with a score of 53-32. The Cats were lead by Britney Kingston with 19 points followed with Hailey who had 10 and Madi Ricks and Mikinley Pringle, both with 7.

“If we would have came out and play like this yesterday that game is a whole different story.” - Hailey Ernest.

On Tuesday night the Ladycats hosted league leader West Wenovder, which was 4-0 in league play and 10-1 overall. The Wolverines averaged 53 points a game compared to the Cats 39 so slowing them down was crucial. White Pine got off to another slow start down at the half 20-14.

But would come back strong in the third quarter out scoring West Wendover 11-1, holding Sydney Reamer who averages 20 points a game to just 7.

The Ladycats would finish the game with control of the ball and hitting 8/12 free throws in the quarter alone.

“The great thing about our team is that we don’t have to just rely on one girl to score like some of the others, it’s a team effort for us and anyone could be the leading scorer,” said Lily Fullmer.

The Cats were lead by Ricks who had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds and Prengel who had 10 points going 6/8 from the line.

White Pine (4-1) would go on to win 39-33 and put themselves in a tie for your 1st place with Wendover (4-1), thanks to some help from Battle Mountain (2-3) which beat Pershing (3-2) on Tuesday night as well.