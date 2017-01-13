Learning Bridge Charter School participates in nation’s largest-ever celebration of educational opportunity

By







ELY—Learning Bridge Charter School will hold a special event on Wednesday, January 25, at 8:30 a.m. to celebrate National School Choice week, school leaders announced today.

This event will feature student council students giving community members tours of the school. Refreshments will be provided.

Learning Bridge Charter School is a public charter schooll serving grades Kindergarten-8 with a student enrollment of 180.

LB is one of more than 13,000 schools participating in National School choice Week (Jan. 22-28). The goal of the week is to shine a positive spotlight on all types of education options for children—from traditional public schools to public charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online learning and homeschooling. The event will be held at our school.

“We are thrilled to have LB participate in National School choice week by holding this special event,” said Andrew Campanella, National School Choice Week president. “The week provides an opportunity for families in communities across America to discover more about the education options available to children. We salute the students, teachers and staff at LB for their dedication to providing a quality education for children, and for their involvement in this nationwide celebration.”

For more information about the event, visit http://www.elylearningbridge.org.For more information about National School Choice Week, visit school choiceweek.com.