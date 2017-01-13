Lions Club honors Ernest and Zeman

By







Kristina Ernest is a veteran member of the White Pine Middle School staff. She serves the school this year as the Dean of Students, a member of the School Performance Leadership and Implementation Team and as the 7th grade PLC team leader. Kristina embodies the district’s mission of promoting, supporting and ensuring high levels of learning for all. Kristina believes in meeting all students where they are academically and providing them a very individualized plan for success.

Carolyn Zeman returns her second year as a paraprofessional aide after a couple of years as a consistent substitute at the school. Last year Carolyn served a student with special needs and this year moved to a position of intervention support for the school math team. This added support has been written into grand funding to support the school district goal of increasing math achievement on state adminOn a daily basis, she is working with students in the math testing center providing assistant where needed