Pickens and Moore place in Alamo

White Pine High wrestling started the new year at the 12-team Pahranagat Invitational in Alamo last Friday.

Monty Moore (145) again won all of his matches for the Bobcats. He pinned Octavian Trumbo of Boulder City in the finals. Moore said he is putting in more time in the practice room as the key to his improvement during past years. He said there is no one person he looks forward to wrestling in his weight class, “Whoever is across the mat from me.”

At 152 pounds, Eric Pickens was 3-1 at the tourney and took third place as he beat Gavin Henrie of Moapa Valley.

White Pine earned 47 points for a sixth place finish in the tournament.

Boulder City had nine first-place finishers and rolled to the team title at the Pahranagat Valley Invitational.

The Eagles finished with 260½ points, well ahead of second-place Moapa Valley (122). Western placed third with 103 points.

Justin Bonar (106 pounds), Garrett Leavitt (113), D.J. Reese (126), Jimmy Brown (132), Jimmy Dunagan (152), Brian Foster (170), James Ewell (182), Ryan Vanario (195) and Mike Kaposta (285) won their weight classes for Boulder City.

Kenon Cowley (106), Zane Dennington (120), Octavian Trumbo (145), Dillon Viera (160) and Devin Fox (285) each placed second for the Eagles.

Moapa Valley’s Trevor Van Vliet was first at 160, and Western’s Diego Ortega won at 120. Lincoln County’s Derek Mathews placed first at 138.

On Wednesday this week, the Bobcats were in the West Wendover Duals and this Friday will be Mohave tournament in Arizona, then Jan 20-21 they participate in the Fernley Invitational.