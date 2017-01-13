Times Receives Award

By







Times photo/KAYLYNN ROBERTS-MCMURRAY

The Ely Times and the White Pine High School Digital Publishing Staff were honored at the National Association of School Boards Conference in November as the “Best Media Coverage of Education” in a county under 100,000 people. Every four to five weeks, the WP High School Digital Publishing staff and the Ely Times staff members collaborate to publish the Pinenut. Picture left to right: Students, Collin Young, Hailey Ernest, Britney Kingston, and Ely Times staff, Shari Gilson and Linda Cottrell