White Pine County Aquatic Center 2017 Health Challenge

Submitted by Emily Willard

Not a fan of hiking? Swim up and down the 20 highest peaks in Nevada at the White Pine County Aquatic Center! The 2017 Health Challenge, entitled “Climbing High,” kicked off on Monday, January 2nd and participants will have until December 31st, 2017 to complete it. Sign-up is free of charge (admission fees apply), open to the public, and all ages are welcome!

A large magnetic board on the wall by the pool at the White Pine County Aquatic Center showcases the twenty highest peaks in Nevada, with their slopes divided into 1,000-yard increments. In the Aquatic Center’s 25-yard competition pool this distance equals 20 laps or 40 lengths but if lap swimming is not your specialty, each hour-long Aquacize (water aerobics) class or AquaZumba class counts as 1,000 yards. Participants track their own progress throughout the year and receive a prize upon completion. We encourage everyone to go at their own pace, team up with a motivational buddy, invite and challenge a friend, and set your own goals, whether it be to make it to the half way mark or to finish first place!

The goal of the first Aquatic Center Health Challenge, held in 2016, was to swim/Aquacize the 96-mile width of White Pine County in one year. On December 31st, 2016, the board boasted 140 participants and over 25 finishers! Some folks even worked their way through the 96 miles twice!

Lap swimmers may find at least two lanes available Monday through Thursday from 6:00am-4:00pm and 5:00pm to 8:00pm; Friday 6:00am-4:00pm and 5:00pm-6:30pm. Weekend lap swimming is available on Saturdays from 6:00am to 10:00am and 1:00pm to 6:30pm. Aquacize classes are offered Monday through Saturday from 8:00am-9:00am, and Monday, Wednesday, Friday nights from 5:30pm-6:30pm.

AquaZumba classes are offered Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6:30pm-7:30pm. Admission for both classes is $5.00 with no age restriction. Passes are also available for purchase at the front desk. These schedules are subject to change without warning and we encourage you to call ahead (775-289-7700) or check the White Pine County website or the White Pine County Aquatic Center Facebook page before making a trip to the Center.

For those interested in enhancing their stroke technique, or for those of you who are interested in learning basic swimming skills, the Center offers a variety of reasonably-priced private and group lessons for all ages and backgrounds. Please call, stop by the Center, or check our websites for more information. We are looking forward to involving another great crowd in the 2017 Health Challenge!