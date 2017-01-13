White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







0 shares

Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for Jan. 2-Jan. 8. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local state, federal and tribal law enfocement agencies.

JANUARY 2

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Brett E. Anderson age 65 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Officer reported while investigating a theft from a residence one of the parties involved was identified as Jason V. Smith age 41 of Hazelton, ID. Officers reported that Hazelton was arrested on a Jerome Idaho District Court warrant and on a Pahranagat Valley Justice Court warrant. Investigation into the theft continuers.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Reporting party stated that he owns property in Nye County that has a county road traveling through his property. He stated that the property is fenced and that someone had driven a vehicle in a reckless manner damaging several of his fence posts. The incident was documented as a courtesy report for Nye County.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that he received a telephone call from an individual who was very rude. He stated that the caller was complaining about a bill the reporting party had sent to his company for repairs on a machine. Officer is attempting to contact the caller.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City --- the children were checked on and were fine.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that several of his work trucks possibly had the gas syphoned from them. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: Officer assisted an elderly female who was having difficulty understanding things in her life.

New bookings: Brett E. Anderson / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $500.

JANUARY 3

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City --- reporting party stated that an individual is claiming she is the cause of her and her boyfriend breaking up. The reporting party stated that the individual keeps calling her place of employment trying to get her fired. The reporting party was advised to obtain a harassment order.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City --- Brent Rose of Ely reported while starting his vehicle it rolled forward striking a tree. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City --- Russell L. Bainbridge age 26 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant and on a District Court warrant out of Lincoln County.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City --- officer reported that a local business had fallen victim to a scam involving gift cards. Officer reported that an employee of the business had received a telephone call from an individual having her access numerous gift cards activating them and providing him with the security number. The caller had advised the employee he was with a security company doing a security check. The local business was advised to cancel as many of the cards possible that had been activated.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Officer located the vehicle and reported that it was legally parked.

New bookings: Russell L. Bainbridge / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $955. / Lincoln County District Court warrant / Bail $5,000.Heather R. Carrasco / Serving time Jason V. Smith / Jerome Idaho District Court warrant/ Bail $50,000. / Pahranagat Valley Justice Court warrant, failure to appear/ Bail $1,015

JANUARY 4

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City --- officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they had been involved in a verbal argument. The parties involved were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- reporting party stated that she was having a problem with an individual over the noise of his car. The reporting party confronted the individual and an argument took place. Officer contacted the individual and he was trespassed from the apartment complex.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE CHILD ABUSE: Officer received a report of a child that had been struck by an adult. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City --- reporting party stated that she had been confronted by an indidvual and during the confrontation she had been battered. Officer reported that a suspect has been identified and when located will be issued a citation for battery.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT / PRIVATE PROEPRTY: City --- Michael McQueen of Ely stated that his vehicle was parked at a local parking lot when it had been struck by another vehicle. The striking vehicle had left the scene. Officer located the striking vehicle and identified the operator as Sheri Lee of Ely. Lee stated that she thought she had struck a curb, not a vehicle. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City --- Alicia Saunders of Ely was operating a vehicle and was backing up. She failed to see a pole and struck it with her vehicle causing damage. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROWLER: The area was patrolled, but no one was located.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer received a report of a domestic disturbance that had taken place. Officer contacted the parties involved who gave conflicting statements on what had occurred. The parties’ involved separated for the night.

New bookings: None

JANUARY 5

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that someone was banging on her door to her residence. Officer patrolled the area, but no one was located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the individual was contacted and he was fine.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that her ex-boyfriend had returned to her home and she didn’t want him on her property. The ex-boyfriend was contacted who then left the area.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the individual was contacted and he was fine.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Officer located the vehicle and reported that no problems were located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that his daughter had taken his cell phone and was refusing to give it back. Officer contacted the daughter and the situation was resolved.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF AN AGENCY ASSIST: City — officer assisted an individual with issuing a court order to pick up a child. The order was served and the child was picked up without any problems reported.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Vazquez Leon of Twin Falls Idaho was operating a vehicle traveling on Great Basin Blvd. Emma Paez of Ely was op erating a vehicle traveling on Campton Street. As Paez attempted to stop at the stop sign at Campton Street and Great Basin Blvd she was unable to stop her vehicle due to icy road conditions. Her vehicle then collided into Leon’s vehicle causing damage. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Trevor W. Manley age 32 of Ely was arrested for failure to yield right of way and DUI.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The report was given to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

New bookings: Trevor W. Manley / DUI and failure to yield right of way / Bail $1,005.

JANUARY 6

REPORT OF A MOTORIST ASSIST: Officer received a report of an individual who had gotten his vehicle stuck on a rural county road. Officer assisted him in getting his vehicle unstuck.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer assisted Ely Tribal Police with a domestic disturbance.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE FOUND DRUGS: City — reporting party stated while cleaning in a local store they located what they believe to be a small bag of a controlled substance. The item was collected and destroyed.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: City — the call was given to the Ely Animal Control Officer.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Keasha Mackendrick of Ely was operating a vehicle at the corner of Ave M and Great Basin Blvd. As she made the turn she allowed her vehicle to strike another vehicle being operated by Dalton Rowbottom of Ely. Mackendrick was issued a citation for improper turn and an accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A DEATH: City — officer reported that Marilyn K. Williams age 81 of Ely died at her residence of natural causes.

REPORT OF A FIRE: City — officer assisted the Ely Fire Department with a fire that was reported at a local residence

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Llyod Lund of Richland WA was operating a vehicle and was changing lanes. He failed to see a vehicle being operated by Sharon Williams of Ely. Lund’s vehicle struck Williams vehicle causing damage. An accident report was completed and Lund was issued a citation for unsafe left had turn.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A PROTECTIVE ORDER: City — officer investigated the incident and reported that no violations had occurred. .

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF AN EVICTION: City — officer contacted the individual who were living in the home and she was advised to leave, due to the court order eviction.

REPORT OF A PARKING PROBLEM: Officer located the vehicle that had been parked in front of a local business for several days. The vehicle was tagged for removal.

REPORT OF AN AMBULANCE ASSIST: City — officer assisted the Ely Ambulance with an elderly female who had fallen in her home. She was taken to the E.R. by ambulance.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A PROTECTIVE ORDER: City — reporting party stated that an individual whom she had a protective order against is threatening her by sending threatening text messages to a friend of hers. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the individual who was then taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE CHILD ABUSE: City — officer contacted the partners and the child and reported that no abuse was substantiated,.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City — reporting party stated that he is receiving unwanted text messages from an individual. The text messages are threatening. The messages were documented and the incident is under investigation.

REPORT OF A VEHICLE FIRE: City — officer reported that the occupants of the vehicle were moved to a safe area while the Ely Fire Department extinguished the fire.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the individual was contacted and he was fine.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

New bookings: None

JANUARY 7

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — officer contacted one of the individuals involved who stated that he had a disagreement with another person. The other individual involved had left the area.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City --- officer reported that Deborah M. Post age 21 of Emmett Idaho was arrested for failure to drive within marked lanes, DUI drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, under the influence of a controlled substance, and child neglect. She was also detained on a Las Vegas Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: City — officer provided information to an individual about her home which is being sold at auction.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted and she was fine.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: Officer contacted the person that had been battered and she refused to be cooperative. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A FIRE: Officers assisted the Ely Fire Department with a home that was reported as being on fire.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that he had hired an individual to move his belongings from Florida to Las Vegas. The reporting party stated that he has lost contact with the person and he has not completed the delivery. Officer documented the incident and advised the reporting party to make a report with Las Vegas Metro due to he now resides in Las Vegas.

New bookings: Deborah M. Post / Failure to drive within marked lanes, DUI drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, under in the influence of a controlled substance, and child neglect / Bail $25,000. / Las Vegas Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $3,000.

JANUARY 8

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF AN AGENCY ASSIST: Officer assisted the Nevada Highway Patrol on an arrest.

REPORT OF COWS ON THE ROADWAY: Officer received a report of several cows on the roadway. Officer reported that they attempted to contact the owner of the cows, but was unsuccessful.

REPORT OF A DOG BITE: City — reporting party stated that he went to his friend’s home and when he entered into their yard he was bitten by their dog. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City --- officer contacted the individual and reported that she was fine.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City --- officer contacted the parent and child and reported that they were fine.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City --- officer reported that the individual was located who was in a hospital recovering from a medical problem.

New bookings: Brendan Harmon / Open container of alcohol in a vehicle and furnishing alcohol to a minor / Bail $270. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol Patricia Noriega / Driving on right side required, minor in possession of alcohol, DUI, open container of alcohol in a vehicle and possession of alcohol by a minor / Bail $1,440. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol