Helen A. Curtis, 80, passed to eternal life on Thursday, January 12, in Sparks, Nevada following a sudden illness. Helen was born to Alexander J. and Metella M. Cherpeski on February 2, 1936 in Salida, Colorado. She was united in marriage to Wilbur E. Curtis on Sept 11, 1955 in McGill, Nevada.

She is predeceased by her parents, brothers; Thomas and Robert, and sisters; Judy and Elizabeth.

Helen is survived by her best friend, adventure companion and husand, Wilbur E. “Al” Curtis. She is also survived by her daughters; Yvonne (Tom) Rinaldi, Houston, Texas, Debra (Jim) Terry, Chattaroy, Washington, Barbara (Bert) Hartmann, Sparks, Nevada, Carol (Dan) Banghart, Bozeman, Montana and Nancy (Bart) Williams, Sparks, Nevada; 8 grandsons, 14 granddaughters, 11 great-grandsons and 17 great-granddaughters.

She is also survived by sisters; Kathy Katzdorn, Margi Gomez, brothers; Jim Cherpeski and Vince “Pat” Cherpeski.

Helen will be remembered as a caring wife, mother and grandmother. Helen graduated from White Pine High School in 1954. White Pine County was where she and Al raised their family. She was ahead of her time when she decided to campaign for County Treasurer in the 1960’s. She went to work at William Bee Ririe Hospital in the business office, rising through Business Manager and then named CFO. She was a beautiful example to her daughters to be independent, beautiful women who embraced their femininity. Helen embodied the joy of being a wife and mother, and passed on her legacy to her daughters and grandchildren to raise their families with loving guidance. Helen was truly a life companion to Al, and shared in a zillion crazy adventures - exploring parts of Mexico, curised the Alaskan passage and hiked in Hawaii. She leaves a lasting legacy of what it means to be a person williing to meet the challenges of life head on, always willing to sacrifice for those she loved.

Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of her life on Saturday, January 21 beginning at 1:00p.m. at the home of Barbara and Bert Hartmann, 5535 Wedekind Road, Sparks, Nevada. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Helen’ name to the Salvation Army.