James (Jim) DeLile Terry, 62, passed away peacefully at his home in Chattaroy WA on Friday, January 13th, 2017.

He leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Debbie (Curtis) Terry; his son, J. Nick Terry (Gailynn); his son, William J. Terry (Katherine); his son, Matthew C. Terry (Alisa), his daughter, Shelly M. Goldade (Garrett); his son, Aaron M. Terry (Olivia); his daughter, Brianne R. Terry; his daughter, Emily J. Terry; and honorary son, Scott A. Wood (Carol); his brothers, Verl Terry (Cathie) and Joel Terry (Vicki); and sisters, Mary Dee Jones (Harold), Theo Holthus, Connie Jones (Daryl), Sue Parker (Rick).

He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 6 honorary grandchildren.

His parents, brother Jackie and sister Pam, sister-in-law Marlene, and brother-in-law Larson preceded him in death.

Jim was born and raised in Ely, Nevada, the son of DeLile and Sybil (Oxborrow) Terry, the youngest of nine children.

In his early years, he enjoyed the outdoors and had a passion for hunting, fishing, and motocross racing.

He met his wife at the local drive-in where she worked as a hot roller-skating waitress and shortly thereafter they eloped.

Moving to Idaho Falls they started their new life together and eventually ended up settling down in the Spokane, Washington area.

Most of his working years were spent in the general contracting and light residential construction profession.

A beloved husband, father, and friend, Jim was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and found happiness in serving others.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 19th, 12:30pm at the Riverside LDS Church building located at 34221 N Newport Hwy, Chattaroy, WA 99003

Sherman-Knapp Funeral Home in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at sherman-knapp.com