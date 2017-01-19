By







Mrs. Mellie Jean (Brakebill) Begley passed away January 3, 2017 in the hospital in Ely, Nevada. Mrs Begley was 94 years old, and died of natural causes. She was born October 23, 1922 in Phillips, Texas.

Since her husband, Loren Weldon Begley, passed away in 2000, she had alternated living with her son, Gary Begley, in Santa Cruz, California, and with her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Bill Whited in Europe, Alabama, and Ely, Nevada. She is also survived by another daughter, Barbra Ann Bush, Barbra’s son, Steven Alllen, his wife and two daughters, Stephanie and Rebecca Allen.

She retired from San Jose California School Food Service in 1976 and moved to Weiser, Idaho. She enjoyed ‘Old Time Fiddlin’ and was an avid reader.

Mrs. Begley will be cremated and buried beside her husband in the family plot in Monett, Missouri.