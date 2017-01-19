By







10/10/1941 ~ 01/11/2017

Sandra “Sandy” Stout passed away peacefully on January 11, 2017 at the age of 75 with her loving husband by her side. Sandy was born on October 10th 1941 in Chicago, IL to Atla Hume and John Boquist. She went on to marry James Vaughn (deceased) and have 3 beautiful children Terri, Linda & Dean. She later moved to Texas where she met her best friend and husband of 35 years, Danial Stout. Sandy & Dan moved all over the United States having many adventures and making wonderful memories until they settled in Ely, NV. Sandy was a huge part of the community in Ely working for the City and County as well as being a lifelong member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2012 and after a few years they decided to make a move to Mesquite, NV. After 5 years of battling Alzheimer’s Sandy succumbed to her illness and can now be at peace in the lord’s arms.

Sandy will be missed by many and remembered always for her kindness, smile and beautiful blue eyes.

She is survived by her husband Danial Stout, her three children Terri (Ray) Gates, Linda (Craig) Sundquist, Dean Vaughn, her brother Robert Miller, Sister’s Melissa Kay Pingry, Marilynn Henderson and Alice Bozich, her Grand Children Michael, Melissa, Jewel and Lindsey and her Great Grand Children, Ella, Grace, Scarlette and Scout.