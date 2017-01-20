Animal shelter receives donation

By







0 shares

In a letter sent to the City Council, Ken and Sharon Fraser praised Animal Control Officer, Bobby Armijo, and included a check for $500 to go towards animal services for food, and whatever supplies the shelter needed.

As former long time resident’s of Ely, the Fraser’s traveled from Reno, to Ely in hopes to adopt a pet they were interested in but discovered with much relief that it had been adopted. They noticed that the facility had been upgraded and even contained an up to date website. Their conversation with Officer Armijo was very informative, and mentioned that he seemed very caring of the animals that are housed at the shelter.

At a recent City Council meeting it was discussed that the donation will go towards the purchase of new cages for the felines.