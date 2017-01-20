Bobcats boys notch two league wins

By







The second round of home-and-home 2A Northern league play begins this weekend for the White Pine High boys basketball team, and they go into the action with added confidence having notched two wins at home last weekend.

“We came out hot in our game Friday with North Tahoe, we were up probably 10 or so in the first quarter,” said coach Terrill Trask. “But then they went on a run and by halftime, they had the lead 24-18, because we had another second quarter where we just forget how to score.”

In the second half, after a talking to by the coach about playing the way they know how, “the boys played so much better,” he said. “We kept our composure and just kept it going.”

The Bobcats scored 24 points in the fourth quarter and put the game away on the strength of that. “Sam Stewart was big for us, he hit a bunch of shots,” Trask said. Stewart had a game high 23 points for White Pine. “Dakota Berela has been playing real good defense for us too, with a lot of steals,” he added. Trent Lingruen paced North Tahoe (5-9, 1-4), with 22 points including all of the Laker points in the third quarter. Teddy Gibeaut added 11 points.

Trask said the Saturday game with Incline was almost cancelled. “We didn’t know if the school district was going to let them make the long trip due to the weather conditions. Some days it was on, some days it was off. Eventually, the varsity team only came. They came over in a bunch of cars, not a bus.”

The game was a close one, Trask noted in a 56-50 win. “Here again we started off hot, up 10 after the first quarter, but had another let down in the second quarter, and they outscored us then by 15 points. That second quarter seems to be our demise.”

The third quarter belonged to the Bobcats with a 17 point outing and playing smarter ball in the fourth quarter, trying to slow things down and take time off the clock, plus doing well at the foul line on 7-for-9 (77 percent).

This weekend begins the second round of league play and the Cats, sitting in fifth place in the league (6-8, 3-4), will host Yerington tonight and Silver Stage on Saturday.

The league-leading Lions (10-5, 4-0) beat the Bobcats in Yerington 70-47 Dec. 17, and White Pine won 50-39 at last place Silver Stage (4-8, 0-6) Dec.16.

“I’m exciting for these upcoming games,” Trask said, “because I think we have developed and grown a lot and expect it to be a lot more competitive. We’ll give them a lot better fight. In this league, it’s very competitive each week. You have to bring your A game every time.”