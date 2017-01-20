Bristlecone Birkenbeiner set for this weekend

By







By Nancy Herms

The Ely Outdoor Enthusiasts is hosting their 4th annual Bristlecone Birkebeiner Cross Country Ski Race at the Ward Mountain Recreation Area. The event is being held on Saturday, January 21 and starts at 10am.

There are two event categories, short course (3.8 miles) and long course (7.6 miles), and also a 1 mile kids course (ages 10 and younger). Medals will be awarded to the top three male and female short and long course finishers, as well as the top three kids. All skill levels are encouraged to come participate in the Bristlecone Birkebeiner. Same day registration will be available on site from 7:30 – 8:30.

If you do not own skis but would like to participate in the Bristlecone Birkebeiner, cross country skis can be rented at Sportsworld. They are offering a $8 ski rental from Friday to Saturday.

The Ely Outdoor Enthusiasts’ mission is to encourage people to be active and lead healthy lifestyles through fitness events that raise funds for community-wide wellness while promoting tourism in White Pine County, Nevada.

Event proceeds from the Ely Outdoor Enthusiasts’ 2016 events went to the Ely Volunteer Fire Department for a new treadmill for the volunteer fireman’s workout room.

For more information about proceeds, please visit their website at www.elyoutdoorenthusiasts.org.

The Ely Outdoor Enthusiasts next event is the Turkey Vulture Stretch 5K on March 18th.