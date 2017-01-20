Captain’s Corner

By







Submitted by Captain Scott Henriod WPCSO

Update on investigation:

On November 8, 2016 at approximately 6:55 p.m. Johnny J. Andre age 53 of Ely was crossing the street located near the 1300 block of Aultman Street.

Andre was struck by a vehicle causing his death. The striking vehicle fled the scene traveling north bound on US 93. During the investigation it was determined that the striking vehicle is a Mercedes Benz E class, black in color between the years of 2002-2009.

This vehicle has not been located. Deputies have investigated several vehicles in the White Pine County area and several others in other jurisdictions. Surrounding states have also been notified and are assisting in this investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office continues its diligence in attempting to locate the vehicle and operator. The Sheriff’s Office once again is asking for the public’s help. If anyone knows of any information relating to this tragedy to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (775)289-8808.