The Hotel Nevada and White Pine middle school are sponsoring a community spaghetti dinner and dessert auction on January 28th at 6pm at the Postal Palace. Due to budget cuts, the middle school has committed to raising the entire budget needed to offer athletic programs.

All proceeds from this event will go to middle school sports.

The meal will include spaghetti, green salad, garlic bread and fruit punch. Also, throughout dinner, a silent auction will be available on a full day Colorado river rafting trip for two.

Immediately following dinner, there will be a dessert auction with special desserts being sold to the highest bidder.

Many thanks to Hotel Nevada for sponsoring this event. Tickets are $30.00 for a family of six. Families larger than six can purchase additional tickets for $5.00 each. This price is for immediate family members only. Individual tickets can be purchased for $10.00 each.

All middle school students have been given tickets to sell so please contact a middle school student, the middle school office at 289-4841 or Nichole Moore 293-1637 to purchase tickets.