Dignitaries arrive in Ely for Lincoln Day Breakfast

By Kay-Lynn Roberts-McMurray

The Ely Times

The Lincoln Day Breakfast was held this past Saturday at the Prospector Hotel.

The White Pine County Republican Central Committee put together the event that had a turnout of more than 100 guests, including a handful of children with their parents.

A breakfast buffet was served, giving several locals a chance to network with many elected officials, and discuss issues going on in the county and the United States.

Guest speakers included Nevada State Treasurer Dan Schwartz, Nevada Controller Ron Knecht, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavsky, Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, Assemblyman John Ellison and U.S. Sen. Dean Heller.

Local elected officials Commissioners Richard Howe, Shane Bybee, District Attorney Mike Wheable, White Pine County Assessor Burton Hilton, County Clerk Nichole Baldwin and Councilwoman, Pat Robison were in attendance as well.

Chairman of the Committee, Mike Coster, coordinated the event and did many of the introducations of the guest speakers.

There was much discussion over President Trump taking office, and the future of the United States. Laxalt commented that with the win of this election, “we do really turn the page, get jobs back to America, and had we lost this election it would have been really tough to recover”.

Heller who brought most of his family from Provo, Utah, and Lyon County to meet up in Ely for a weekend get together was the final guest speaker.

Heller started off by saying “There’s a new sheriff in town and even before he’s inaugurated he’s already making a difference. “Were going to repeal Obama Care, look at comprehensive tax reform, by taking a look at all the taxes, and select conservative Judges to serve in the United States Supreme Court.”

Heller also said “The questions that are going to be asked now are, is it constitutional? is it a good idea? can we afford it? If we start asking these three questions we are going to start moving this country in the right direction.”

Heller concluded his speech by thanking everyone, and noting how thankful and grateful he is for the opportunity to serve as Senator for the United States.