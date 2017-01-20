Hotel Nevada awards lucky patron Parlay Card payout

By







Historic Hotel Nevada and Gambling Hall, located at 501 Aultman Street, proudly awarded one lucky guest their Big Bonus Parlay Card Jackpot after the last week of the NFL regular season.

The winner received $1,759 off a $5 wager. The promotion called for patrons to make 15 selections; no point spreads were involved.

General Manager Drew Skeen presented the winner, who chose to remain anonymous, the winning amount at the property’s Sports Book. “On behalf of owners John Gaughan, Paul Kellog, Greg Wright and the entire Hotel Nevada team, we’re pleased to award this jackpot and appreciate our patrons’ support of the promotion”, said Sports Book Director Vincent Magliulo. He added, “With the playoffs here, we will continue to offer our patrons a full wagering menu including the games & totals, first & second half action, money-lines and proposition bets. Additionally, there’s plenty of NBA, NHL, college basketball and UFC/MMA/Boxing events. And before you know it, NASCAR and baseball seasons will begin. ‘

There’s plenty of sports betting action to go along with our expanded slot selection. Also please remember that we offer the only live blackjack and poker in the area.”

For more information about Hotel Nevada and Gambling Hall or for reservations, please visit their website www.hotelnevada.com or phone (777) 289-6665