Museum Membership Drive

Courtesy photo

White Pine Public Museum held its annual membership drive on Sunday January 8, 2017. Guests were able to see the revisions that have been made to the museum over the last 6 months, as well as, enjoy the presentation by Vicki Andrus pictured, of Picture This, from Elko. Ms. Andrus presentation outlined how she was able to restore and frame the two newest additions to the museum, the Hamilton and Egan Canyon mining maps, which are now on display. The museum Board members would like to thank everyone who came out for the event and those individuals who helped make it a success.