Pickens and Moore again do well for Bobcat wrestlers

“We are wrestling better and better each week,” says White Pine wrestling coach Mark Dolezal, “which is impressive when you think we only filled six weight classes.”

Last weekend the Bobcats took part in the State Farm Invitational in Bullhead City, Arizona.

“This was a good test for us,” Dolezal said. “We got to see some good wrestlers from Arizona and Las Vegas. Every time to wrestle different styles it helps us discover what we need to work on.”

Monte Moore (145) reached the finals and lost one of the best matches of the tournament. Dolezal said, “It was non-stop and fun to watch.” He ended the two-day tournament with an 8-1 mark. He will take a week off, and his next action will in the league duals in Laughlin, Jan. 27-28.

Eric Pickens (152) placed fifth at the tournament with a 5-2 record, losing a couple of close matches that could have gone the other way. Dolezal said, “It was another good week for him to build his confidence going into the postseason.”

Zeke Vinson (152) had only one match, which he won by fall. “Because it was a dual team tournament,” said Dolezal, “it was hard to find other teams willing to give Zeke an exhibition match.”

Sven Pickens (160) placed fourth in his pool, finished the weekend with a 4-3 mark and was one win away from competing for a medal.

Three other Bobcats, Justin Mabson (170), Kagon Hexem (182) and Jorge Chamorro (195) all went 3-4 and placed fifth in their respective pool said the coach. “Justin was wrestling up a weight class and giving up 15 pounds, but managed to be competitive in all his matches. Kagon lost a couple of matches by making some small mistakes, but we know he is willing to work on those to make himself better. Jorge has been out for a time due to illness, but will work hard in practice to make up for lost time.”

This Friday and Saturday at the Vaquero Invitational in Fernley, Pickens, Moore and the rest of the Bobcat team will see some of the top wrestlers from the northern 2A ranks.