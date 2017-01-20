White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office forJan. 9-Jan. 15. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local state, federal and tribal law enfocement agencies.

JANUARY 9

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City --- officer contacted the parties involved who were involved in a verbal argument. The parties involved were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: Officer assisted an indidvual who needed her address verified for Red Cross assistance.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City --- officer reported that Joseph E. Creaghe age 31 of Ruth was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant.

REPORT OF AN ILLEGALLY PARKED VEHICLE: Officer reported that the vehicle was tagged for removal.

New bookings: Joseph E. Creaghe / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $635.

JANUARY 10

REPORT OF A DEATH: Officer received a report of an inmate at the Ely State Prison who had died. Officer reported that the inmate was identified as Joe N. Scott age 38. The Deceased was transported to the Clark County Coroner’s Office to determine his cause of death.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City --- reporting party stated that someone had tried to hack into her Face Book account, changed her routing number for her voice messages on her phone and believes someone has been messing around with her vehicle. Officer reported that the reporting party had resolved most of the issues reported. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City --- Fook Quong of Ely had parked his vehicle on Court House Canyon Road. Due to icy road conditions his vehicle slid backward striking a parked vehicle belonging to Patrice Lytle of Ely. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ANIMAL PROBLEM: City --- reporting party stated that she was watching an animal for a friend and didn’t like the living conditions that were established for the animal. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The individual was contacted who was waiting for a ride.

REPORT OF SEVERAL VACANT HOMES UNSECURED: Officer checked the homes and secured the doors and windows.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Officer reported that Alma L. Allred age 57 of McGill was arrested for basic speed, driving revoked and DUI.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City --- reporting party stated that her child’s phone had been stolen from him while attending school. Officer contacted the individual who had taken the phone along with his mother and retrieved the item. The phone was returned to the reporting party.

REPORT OF FOUND PROPERTY: City --- reporting party stated that while walking in a local parking lot she located a small change purse. When she looked inside the purse she observed several bags of what she thought was a controlled substance. Officer collected the purse and its contents and it will be destroyed.

New bookings: Michelle L. Rattazzi / Serving time. KC. J. Valdez / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $1,400/ Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court/ Bail $860. Alma L. Allred/ Basic speed, driving revoked, and DUI / Bail $2,330.

JANUARY 11

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City --- officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and reported that he had ran out of gas. No other problems were reported.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that an individual was loitering around his place of business and refusing to leave. Officer contacted the individual who stated that his vehicle had broken down. He was assisted in getting his vehicle started and he then left the area.

REPORT OF AN ILLEGALY PARKED TRAILER: Officer located the trailer and it was tagged for removal.

REPORT OF A CHILD IN THE ROADWAY: City --- officer received a report of a small child walking in and out of traffic on a busy roadway. The child was located who stated that she had taken the wrong school bus and she was now walking home. The child was assisted to her residence and released to her mother.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City --- Zachery Santaita a juvenile of Ely had parked his vehicle and failed to place the vehicle into park. The vehicle rolled and struck a hand rail located at La Fiesta. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF AN AMBUANCE ASSIST: Officer assisted the county ambulance with an individual who had received a head injury. The individual was taken to E.R. by ambulance.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City --- false alarm.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City --- Reporting party stated that while visiting a friend that had gotten into a verbal argument which turned physical. Both parties involved were contacted who gave conflicting statements on what had occurred. The parties involved separated for the night and were advised to keep the peace.

New bookings: None

JANUARY 12

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — officer located the individual who was sleeping on a park bench. The individual stated that she had locked herself out of her apartment. The individual stated that she was now walking to a local casino and had gotten tired and was just resting.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Angela Fuller of Ely was operating a vehicle at the corner of Ogden Ave and North Street. Due to icy road conditions she was unable to stop her car striking a power pole. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that a house guest she had allowed to stay for a few nights was refusing to leave. Officer contacted the individual who collected her belongings and left the home.

REPORT OF A DOG BITE: City — reporting party stated that he had recently adopted a new dog. He stated that the dog had bitten him today. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City — Jose Arellano was exiting the parking lot of La Quinta and failed to see a vehicle being operated by Margarito Garcia of McGill who was operating a vehicle in the Ridleys parking lot. Arellano’s vehicle struck Garcia’s vehicle causing damage. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ATL TO DELIVER A MESSAGE: City — officer attempted to locate the individuals, but she was not at home.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they had been involved in a verbal argument. The parties involved made arraignments to separate for the night.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the individual was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that his juvenile son was attempting to use a debit card that didn’t have sufficient money in the banking account. Officer will contact the juvenile at a later date to discuss the problem.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were engaged in a verbal argument. The parties involved agreed to sleep in separate bedrooms for the night.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Michael L. Fillman age 51 of Ely was arrested for head lamps required, tail lamps required, and DUI.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: City — officer received a report of a stolen vehicle out of the state of Utah that was possibly in the Ely area. The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

New bookings: Michael L. Fillman / DUI, Head lamps required, and tail lamps required/ Bail $1.040 Desiree D. Vaught / Serving time Jennifer Beckman / Hold for Parole and Probation

JANUARY 13

REPORT OF A DEATH: Officer reported that George R Bell age 80 of Ely died at his residence of natural causes.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Officer reported that Brianna P. LeDuc age 35 of McGill was arrested on a 4th District Court warrant out of the state of Utah.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: James Bishop of Ely was operating a vehicle plowing snow when he accidently struck a building with the plow. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Kristopher W. Grant age 42 of McGill was arrested on an Ely Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: Reporting party stated that he received an unwanted phone call from an unknown individual. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — officer received a report of several people fighting at a local bar. Officer contacted the parties involved and reported that Dakota M. Hunt age 25 of Ely was arrested for disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Jesus A. Rosales a juvenile of McGill was operating a vehicle traveling on Mill Street. He allowed his vehicle to leave its lane of travel and strike a parked vehicle belonging to Greg Rivero of Ely. An accident report was completed and Rosales was issues a citation for due care.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City —officer attempted to capture the animal, but was unsuccessful. The owner of the dog was located and notified his dog was running at large.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of a person causing a disturbance at a local bar. When officers arrived the individual had left the area.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT: City — officer received a report of an individual who was operating a vehicle and struck another vehicle. The striking vehicle had fled the area. Officer located the striking vehicle and identified the operator as Christopher Barker age 42 of Missoula, MT. During the officers investigation Barker was arrested for obstructing a police officer. The accident is under investigation.

New bookings: Brianna P. LeDuc / 4th District Court warrant out of the state of Utah / Theft / No bail Kristopher W. Grant / Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / No bail Dakota M. Hunt / Disturbing the peace and resisting arrest/ Bail $710. Christopher Barker / Obstructing a police officer/ Bail $1,450.

JANUARY 14

REPORT OF POSSIBLE DRUG USE: City — officer received a report of several individuals possibly using drugs. Officer contacted the individuals and reported that they had used some marijuana. Officer reported that no crime had occurred.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN: City — officer contacted the individual and identified her as Shaleen Cazier age 33 of Ely. Cazier was arrested for intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway and obstructing a police officer.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A PROTECTIVE ORDER: City — reporting party stated that an individual whom she has a protective order against has violated the order. During the officers investigation Richard M. Baldwin age 56 of Ruth was arrested for violation of a protective order.

REPORT OF A CHILD CUSTODY PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that his wife had taken their child and had left the state. Officer contacted the mother of the child who stated that she was returning to the area in a few days. Officer reported that no court order was in effect on child custody.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that she is receiving unwanted telephone calls from her ex-husband. The incident was documented. The ex-husband lives out of the area and was not contacted.

New bookings: Shaleen Cazier / Intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway and obstructing a police officer / Bail $470. Richard M. Baldwin / Violation of a protective order/ Bail $640. Christy F. Atchison / Hit and run property damage and obstructing a police officer / Bail $470. Kenneth Bryant / Serving timeJ

JANUARY 15

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of several underage juveniles loitering in a local bar. When officers arrived the juveniles had left the area.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they were just talking loudly. They were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved and reported that during his investigation Adam Tillery age 36 of Ruth was arrested for domestic battery. He is accused of battering a family member.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC BATTERY: City — officer contacted the parties involved and during his investigation arrested Robert D. Thompson age 37 of Ely. Thompson was arrested for domestic battery with strangulation. He is accused of battering his wife.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: Reporting party stated that while out for a run a dog followed him down the roadway. Officer contacted the owner of the dog and advised him to keep it contained.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer received a report of a disturbance at a local bar. Officers patrolled the area, but no disturbance was located.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that an individual had opened up a bar tab and had left his debit card to pay for the tab. When the card was used to pay off the tab the card was declined. The individual had left the area. Investigation continues.

New bookings: Adam Tillery / Domestic battery #2 / Bail $5,000 Robert D. Thompson / Domestic battery with strangulation / Bail $10,000. Anthony Apodaca-Buckner / Serving time Jessica Dennis / Serving time Brittney L. Lewis / Serving time Donna M. Maestas / Serving time