Evelyn May Tow, age 83, of Ely, Nevada, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2017. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Duane Tow. They were married March 20, 1949 in Seal Beach, California and spent 62 wonderful years together. Evelyn is survived by two brothers, Edwin Potter (De) and Austin Potter of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Four daughters, Lee Ann McCormick (Larry), Elaine Anderson (Don), Loretta Kauffman (Marion) & Joyce Tow, as well as six grandchildren & 10 great grandchildren, will remember Evelyn as a loving wife, mother & grandmother.

No services will be held at this time, although there may be a Celebration of Life service at a later date.