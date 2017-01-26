By







July 27, 1934 ~ January 15, 2017

Iria Catassi Fialdini, a longtime resident of Ely, died Jan. 15, 2017 at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno. She was 82.

A funeral service was held Jan. 25 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sparks. Burial followed the service at Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery in Reno.

Iria was born July 27, 1934 in Torre del Lago Puccini, Italy, to Bruno Catassi and Bruna Belluomini Catassi. She married the late Renato Fialdini on June 18, 1955, and emigrated to Ely in 1958.

A homemaker and mother who worked at the Hotel Nevada and William Bee Ririe Hospital, she is survived by her sons, Marico and Sandro; daughter, Lillian and her husband, Patrick; and her grandson, John, all of Sparks. She is also survived by dozens of loving relatives in Italy and the United States, including her niece, Simonetta Catassi.