Kristina Marie Valentine-Standfill – Kristina was born on July 30, 1973 in Omaha, Nebraska, to Gordon Ralph Dunn and Gene Marie (Ondracek) Dunn. After six years of battling cancer, Kristina at the young age of 43 finally succumbed to her illness on December 22, 2016 at home in Ely, Nevada, with her loving husband by her side.

From her first breath, Kristina cherished life. Always optimistic and smiling, she could brighten any room or lighten any mood. Kristina believed in family and encouraged that belief in others. She showed the way, caring for her parents until they passed and encouraging everyone to believe in themselves and to follow their dreams. Throughout her lifetime, Kristina had a tender heart for all God’s creatures. Kristina fought for life and her courage inspired and made us stronger. Kristina lives today in the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She also lives in our hearts, forever.

Kristina was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Scott Standfill, brothers Gordon (Debbie), of Riverside, California, Greg, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, and Michael Dunn, of Anaheim, California; and sister Kim Dunn of Omaha, Nebraska; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Bayside-Ely, 16 Shoshone Circle, in Ely beginning at 2:00pm.

A reception will follow at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3547 (James Jewell Post), 50 McGill Highway, in Ely. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the “Benefit Account for Scott & Kristina Standfill” at First Nationnal Bank.