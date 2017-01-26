By







Lewis Lloyd Lichlyter, 94, of Sun City, AZ. passed away peacefully on Jan. 20, 2017 at his residence.

Lloyd was born in East Ely, Nevada to William Edwin Lichlyter and Gladys Mildred.

Phalan Lichlyter on Sept 25, 1922. He married Lois Oxborrow, his high school sweetheart on Jan. 1, 1945. Lloyd was a WW II Veteran, serving in the US Navy from 1942 until 1945. He and his family moved to Phoenix in August of 1955 with Isbell Const. Co., where he was an accountant/comptroller for various construction companies retiring from AROK Ink. at age 89. He was active in Valley of the Sun Kiwanis and was a tireless volunteer. Many have enjoyed his generous contributions of time and money.

Lloyd is preceded in death by his wife Lois, his parents Edwin and Gladys, and his brother Ray O’brien.

Lloyd is survived by his children, Dee Ann McLaws, Linda Shaughnessy, Bruce Lichlyter ( Peggy ), David Lichlyter ( Judy ), 22 grandchildren and 58 Great-grandchildren as well as 2 sisters-in-law, Jeanette Clark and Alice Bunker( Owen ) and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 11650 N 35th Ave Phoenix, Arizona 85029 on Jan. 27, 2017 at 11:00 am. There will be viewing preceding the service from 10-11 am. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Sunland Mortuary and Memorial Park. Please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com to leave condolences to the family.