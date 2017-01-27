BLM burn a success second time around

By







The second time proved to be a charm for the BLM Ely District that last week succeeded in burning slash piles near Cedar Pass in the Kern Mountain Range, 50 miles northeast of Ely. The District had hoped to burn the piles three weeks ago, but rain dampened its plans.

The scattered piles of pinion-pine and juniper were the remnants of an approximately 450-acre tree-thinning project completed in 2015 as part of the Kern Mountain Landscape Restoration Project. The restoration project is one of more than a dozen such projects underway districtwide that combine various treatment methods to restore watershed health and improve wildlife habitat, and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire in eastern Nevada.