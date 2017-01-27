Captain’s Corner

By







By Captain Scott Henriod WPCSO

Scams and frauds seem to constantly be increasing across the Nation and White Pine County is not exempt. The Sheriff’s Office receives several of these calls from reporting party’s filing reports that they have been scammed out of monies weekly. The old saying if it seems to be too good to be true it probably is really stands true in these situations.

Here are a few ideas so this doesn’t happen to you.

If you are contacted by someone over the internet, telephone, text message or any other form of communication that informs you that you have won a prize, money, other some other type of material possession it’s probably a scam.

If they send you a check and want you to cash it and send a portion of the money back to them it’s a scam.

If you’re contacted by someone who says they’re from the IRS or Social Security Office and they ask you for your personal information verify it first by calling the appropriate office. Do not use the phone number they provide as a call back number, use one that is published in a directory.

If you receive a communication indicating that you owe money on an outstanding bill and if you don’t pay services will be cut off, discontinue the communication and once again contact the proper origination they say they represent.

Most of all if you have any questions about a telephone call or communication you received before you act or provide any information you can contact the Sheriff’s Office and we will assist you to make sure you’re not going to be the next victim.