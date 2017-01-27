Coster picked as muni court judge

By







By Kay-Lynn Roberts-McMurray

The Ely Times

Mike Coster took an oath and was sworn in by Mayor Melody VanCamp last Friday to become the new City of Ely’s Municipal Court Judge.

Several qualified applicants were interviewed in a recent City Council meeting, and the final decision was made that Coster would be the best selection.

Coster came to White Pine County in 2010 to work for the county as the airport manager to help resolve problems with the Transportation Services Authority regarding airport security and training.

He left county employment after more than a year, but made White Pine his home. He later served one term as a county commissioner, and continued his legal work out of state, focusing on federal administrative law.

When asked if he was excited about the selection, Coster said “I am excited about the opportunity to serve as the municipal judge. It is an honor to be selected, as it would be for any attorney that values public service.”

Coster said he didn’t plan on making any major changes at the court.

“The court runs quite well now, due to very experienced staff. I don’t have any changes in mind, but will focus on opportunities that might reduce costs, or allow for speedier resolution of cases while ensuring fair treatment of every case.”

Coster is a licensed attorney and Certified Public Accountant with 12 years of experience in private law practice, and over 20 years with the federal government in the Washington, DC area, most of which was at the United States Department of Justice.

He is also a private pilot, experimental airplane builder, and firearms instructor. When time permits, he travels the region to explore ghost towns and historic sites.