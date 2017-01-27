John P. (Jack) Crawford

By







Jack Crawford was born in McGill, Nevada, on July 10, 1941, to Patrick (Pat) and Mary (Mae) Crawford. Pat and Mae were Irish immigrants from County Down, Northern Ireland. Jack was raised in McGill and attended White Pine High School in Ely, where he was a member of the National Honor Society, National Merit Society, and Student Counsel. He graduated from high school in 1959. He attended the University of Nevada, Reno, graduating in 1964 with a Bachelor Degree in Education. Jack was a member of the National History Honor Society, Phi Alpha Theta, and the National Political Science Honor Society, Pi Sigma Alpha. He was a substitute teacher at Reno High School for a short time and then joined the Nevada Air National Guard in 1965 and then the United States Air Force in 1968, achieving the rank of Sergeant, and was honorably discharged in 1969. During this time, he stumbled across a job with the Nevada Department of Transportation, later becoming the Chief Right of Way Agent, responsible for the land where our state highways and freeways are currently located. Retiring in 1997 with 33 years of service to the State of Nevada, Jack was extremely proud of his work and the relationships he formed. Jack was a faithful member of Saint Teresa’s Catholic Church in Carson City, where he was an usher at the Sunday 9:30 mass for over 40 years.

Jack leaves behind his sons, Ron and Dennis; daughter-in-laws, Lori and Jessica; grandchildren Emily, Katie, Alex, and Ryan; his brother Jim; sister-in-law Karen; niece and nephew Jennifer and Joseph; and numerous cousins stretching from California to Northern Ireland.

Rosary and viewing will be on Wednesday, February 1, 2016, at 3:00PM at Walton’s Funeral Home, 1281 North Roop Street, Carson City, Nevada. Funeral mass will be held at Saint Teresa’s Catholic Church at 3000 North Lompa Lane, Carson City, Nevada, on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at 11:00AM. Burial and graveside service will immediately follow at Walton’s Funeral Home.