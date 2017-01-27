White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for Jan. 16-Jan. 22. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local state, federal and tribal law enfocement agencies.

January 16

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City --- false alarm.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: Officer received a report to check on the welfare of a dog that had been left out in the cold weather. Officer contacted the owner of the dog who took the dog inside their residence.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Officer checked the vehicle and reported no problems.

REPORT OF A PROVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: Jacquelyn Bloom of Ely stated that she was operating a vehicle on private property when she struck a mail box. A report was completed.

REPORT OF THREATS: Reporting party stated that she received several text messages from her ex-boyfriend that were threatening. The reporting party was advised to apply for a protective order through Ely Justice Court. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- reporting party stated that an individual who had been trespassed from an apartment complex had returned and had caused a disturbance with several people. When officers arrived the individual had left the area. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS LIGHT: Officer located the light and reported that it was a Christmas light shining from a yard. No other problems were located.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City --- the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City --- officer contacted the indidvual and assistance was provided for her to be able to return to a family member’s home in the Ely area.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Officers assisted the Nevada Highway Patrol with a vehicle accident on US 50.

New bookings: None

JANAURY 17

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City--- Richard Marquez of Ely was operating a vehicle entering the intersection near Campton Street and Great Basin Blvd. As he did so he failed to yield to a vehicle being operated by Jessica Dennis of McGill. An accident report was completed and Marquez was issued a citation for improper entering of an intersection.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City --- reporting party stated that she had been contacted by an individual by telephone who advised her they were giving away free money. The individual advised the reporting party that she needed to supply her banking account information so they could deposit the money. After the reporting party had supplied the information to the individual she realized it was a possible scam and contacted her banking establishment. The bank changed her account number. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Reporting party stated that someone had cut one of his tires on his vehicle. Officer inspected the tire and reported that the tire had not been cut, but had been damaged due to the vehicle hitting a curb.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- reporting party stated that his past employer was refusing to give him some legal documents he needed for tax purposes. The individual was contacted and the paper work was provide to the reporting party.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City --- officer reported that during a traffic stop on a vehicle the operator of the vehicle was identified as Lucretia P. Whitaker age 36 of Boise, ID was arrested for basic speed and driving suspended. She also had a warrant for her arrest out of Good Springs Justice Court in Nevada. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as William R. Flynn III age 49, declared transient. He was arrested on a Parole Violation warrant out of the state of ID. During his arrest he was also found in possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

REPORT OF A PROWLER: City --- the area was patrolled, but no one was located.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: Reporting party stated that someone was shining a flashlight in a local car dealerships parking lot. The area was patrolled, but no problems were located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- reporting party stated that an individual had come to her home and was banging on her door, ringing the door bell and trying to enter into her home. Officers are attempting to locate the individual.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City --- officer located several individuals in the area who were having a loud conversation. They were advised to keep the peace.

New bookings: Lucretia P. Whitaker / Basic speed and driving revoked / Bail $ 790 / Good Springs Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $345.William R. Flynn III / Idaho State arrest warrant, parole violation / No bail / Possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia / Bail $15,000.

JANUARY 18

REPORT OF LOST PROPERTY: City - the reporting party reportedly lost her wallet. A report was completed.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City - the reporting party claimed to have received a phone call from an unknown subject, who threatened to turn off her power if she didn’t pay him money. The local utility was contacted and it was discovered to be a scam. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City - a deputy made contact with 37 year old Ely resident Monique Montoya, who was later arrested for being an ex-felon and failing to register.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS SUBJECTS: City - three subjects were allegedly acting suspicious. The subjects were located, who claimed to be working for a sales company. They were advised to obtain a business license prior to conducting any more sales.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City - the reporting party, identified as 29 year old Ely resident Creston Boothe Wanty, claimed two unknown subjects poured an oil like substance on his vehicle. The area was checked, but deputies were unable to locate the suspects. It was discovered Wanty is an ex-felon and had failed to register. Wanty was arrested and was discovered to be in possession of a stun gun.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City - 40 year old Ely resident Courtney Davis was arrested for an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.

New Bookings: Monique Montoya / Ex-felon failure to register / Bail $355.Samantha Slotterback / Contempt of court warrant / Bail $950. Heather Renee Carrasco / Serving time for Drug CourtJames Robert Chandler / Contempt of court warrant and a warrant from another jurisdiction / Bail $1,471. Creston Boothe Wanty / Ex-felon failure to register and ex-felon in possession of a stun gun / Bail $10,000. Courtney Davis / Other jurisdiction warrant / No bail

JANUARY 19

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Glen Dolezal of McGill was operating a vehicle entering into the intersection of Ave A and 3rd Street. Due to the icy road conditions he was unable to stop his vehicle and struck a stop sign. A report was completed.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE DRUG USE: City — the report was given to the Eastern Nevada Narcotics Task Force.

REPORT OF THREATS: City — officer received a report of a student at a local school who had threatened several other students. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the individual who had gotten his vehicle stuck in the snow. The vehicle was removed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the individual was contacted who stated that he was fine and he was obtaining a motel room for the night.

REPORT OF LOST MEDICATION: City — reporting party stated shortly after he had purchased his medication he lost it while shopping at a local store. The incident was documented

New bookings: Courtney Davis/ Elko Justice Court warrant / No bail Debra Debastiani / Hold for Elko Justice Court

JANUARY 20

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — officer reported that the building was checked and no problems were located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: Officer received a report of an individual who was walking around in people’s yards. Officer located the individual and identified him as James Kettle age 46 of Ruth. During the officers investigation Kettle was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

REPORT OF AN ILLEGALLY PARKED VEHICLE: City —officer patrolled the area and reported that the vehicle was located and it was parked properly.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that he rented an individual a room at his motel. When the individual checked out he located damage to the room. Officers are attempting to locate the individual.

REPORT OF A SCAM: City — reporting party stated that he was chatting with a person on line when he accidently exposed himself. He stated that the person he was chatting with has now demanded money or she will post the nude pictures of the reporting party on line. The reporting party was advised there was no way to retrieve the photos of him. He was advised it was a scam

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual tried to gain access into her trailer. Officer located an individual matching the description given by the reporting party, but the person denied the allegation. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual causing a disturbance at a local bar. Officer contacted the person and advised him to leave.

New bookings: James Kettle / Under the influence of a controlled substance /Bail $15,000. Hazyn T. McGrath / Serving time

JANUARY 21

REPORT OF A FOUND DRIVERS LICENSE: City — officer reported that the owner was notified and the item will be returned.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN: City — officer located the individual who was walking in the roadway and was intoxicated He was identified as Efrem D. Crozier age 46 of Ely. Crozier was arrested for intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Timothy D. Rowley age 42 of Ruth was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a verbal argument over child visitation. They were advised to keep the peace.

New bookings: Timothy D. Rowley / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $430. Efrem D. Crozier / Intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway/ Bail $355.

JANUARY 22

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported while on patrol he located an underage person inside a local bar. Officer identified the person as Sofia E. Davis age 20 of Ely. Davis was arrested for minor loitering where alcoholic beverages are sold.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City --- false alarm.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City --- false alarm.

REPORT OF A PARKING PROBLEM: City --- officer located the vehicle and reported that it was parked properly. No violations were located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBEJCT: Reporting party stated that an individual was causing a disturbance and was refusing to leave his business establishment. Officer reported that the individual left the business and no further problems were reported.

New bookings: Sofia E. Davis / Minor loitering where alcoholic beverages are sold/ Bail $355. Vincent R. Bibel / Serving time Donna M. Maestas / Serving time