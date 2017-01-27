White Pine Players Drama Club to perform ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’

By







White Pine Players Drama Club is putting the finishing touches on their next production THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK. This dramatization of the experience of a young girl and her family during the Nazi occupation of Amsterdam, is one of the most often produced high school plays. Anne kept a diary during the 2 and a half years that her family hid in the attic of a warehouse, along with several other people. When discovered, the families were shipped to various concentration camps. Her diary was found and later published as a book and dramatic stage script.

Young actors of WPHS have been rehearsing since fall to bring this poignant part of history to the stage in our community. The cast is a small one including Chevelle Bainbridge as Anne, exchange student Riccardo Rigamunde as Mr. Frank, Hannah Laswell as Mrs. Frank, Clare Dishong as Clare, Kole Saxton as Peter, Holly Hunt and Miguel Reyes as Mr. and Mrs. Van Daan, Ray Tellechea as Mr. Dussell, Abby Jernigan as Miep and Daniel Hampton as Mr. Kraler.

The play will open on Friday, February 10, at 7 PM with performances on the 11, 13, 17, and 18. There will be a matinee on Saturday, Feb 11 at AM but NO MATINEE on Saturday, February 18. Tickets can be purchased at Economy Drug, all reserved seats are $8. General seats are $8 for adults, $6 for students and senior citizens, $5 for children and are available from cast and crew and at the door. There will be a $25 family ticket available for the Monday evening and Saturday matinee showing only. Get your tickets early so you don’t miss this riveting and important production.