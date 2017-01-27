Whittaker and Lester January students

By







0 shares

Levi Anthony Whittaker and Ena Saya Lester have been named Students of the Month for January, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Whittaker, age 18, is the son of Anthony and Mellissa Whittaker of Ely. Lester, age 17, is the daughter of James and Maki Lester of Ely.

Both are Seniors at White Pine High School and will graduate with the Class of 2017.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Month.

Whittaker has been active in the Culinary Club and is a member of the National Honor Society.

He was Freshman Class Treasurer for the WPHS Student Council and was on the stunt team his Sophomore and Senior years.

Whittaker was Vice-President of his Sophomore Class, Student Body President-elect his Junior year and is the current WPHS Student Body President.

His hobbies are hiking, fishing, exploring, learning new things and spending time with family.

Lester has been active in softball, basketball and art.

She is a member and Treasurer of the National Honor Society and a member of the WPHS Student Council.

Her hobbies are drawing, soap making and hiking.