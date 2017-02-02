Richard (Dick) Henry Pugh

By







10/26/1939 - 01/27/2017

Dick was born and raised in Ely, Nevada and graduated from White Pine High School. After honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force, Dick returned to Ely and worked for Kennecott Copper for 16 years. After leaving Kennecott, he became an electrician for the next 35 years. Dick hunted and fished North Eastern Nevada for many years before moving to Reno where he discovered the game of golf. He became an avid golfer where he honed his skills, and once he retired, he played nearly every day. He loved life, family and friends, always ready with a funny story and was well known for his quick wit and ”one-liners”.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years Diana and his son Darrin (Kathleen) Pugh, 2 grandchildren Hunter and Violet Pugh. He has 3 remaining nieces in White Pine County, Teresa Stewart (Ken Barney), Christine (Smitty) Smith and Carrie Ann Rebeaud.