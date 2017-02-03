Bobcats host 2A Southern region wrestling tournament

By







Special to The Ely Times

White Pine High wrestlers did well at the 2A Southern Duals in Laughlin last weekend, and as coach Mike Dolezal notes, “When you only have six weights to fill, that is not too bad.”Up next is the 2A Southern Region tournament this weekend, which the Bobcats will host.Two of the Bobcats, the Pickens brothers, will be the No. 1 seed at the tournament that begins Friday, and teammate Monte Moore is the No. 2 seed.

Eric Pickens (152 pounds) dominated the class at Laughlin, going 10-0 over the two days of competition. He will be a heavy favorite for the regional title. Should he win that, Dolezal thinks, “He will be in a great position to make a run at the state title.” Angel Ramirez of Pershing County was the state champion last year.

Sven Pickens (160) also won all his matches at the duals. Dolezal said, “Sven has continued his improvement from the Fernley tournament and will be looking for his first tournament championship this season in the regionals. He needs to win the South region to be sure that he will meet the winner of the Northern Region in the finals and not the semifinals.”

Moore (145) will have the No. 2 seed at the regional tournament having lost to a good Tonopah wrestler in Laughlin. Dolezal expects the two will make it through all the rounds and face each other again in the final and maybe even in the state finals as well. Moore was the state runner-up last year.

Justin Mabson (170) took the fourth place at the duals last week, which still puts him in a good position for one of the top four spots in his weight for the state tournament. Dolezal said that weight class is pretty wide open, “and any of the top four have a shot at the state title.”

Kegan Hexem (195) is moving up in weight for the regional tournament. Dolezal noted, “This will give him a better chance of qualifying for state. But he will have to take advantage of his speed in order to do so.”

Jorge Charmorro (220) also moves up one weight class for this tournament. “This seems to be the right place for him,” Dolezal said. “He only lost 2-0 to the third-place finisher, so we know he can do it next time if he wrestles his best.”

Zeke Vinson (160) did not participate in the Southern duals. “He has though had a great first year,” said Dolezal, “and will be a factor in the next three years.”The top four finishers at the regional tournament qualify for state to be held Feb. 10-1l at Spanish Springs High in Sparks.

NIAA admission prices will apply both weekends. Action begins this Friday at 6 p.m.