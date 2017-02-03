Captain’s Corner

By







By Captain Scott Henriod WPCSO

Several months ago the City of Ely posted two new stop signs. One at the corner of Rodeo Drive and Ave F extension and the other at George Town Ranch Road and Ave. C intersection.

These stop signs are attached to the railroad crossing signs pole at both intersections. The Sheriff’s Office has received several phone calls inquiring if the stop signs are legal and does it mean they only have to stop if a train is coming.

To answer those questions and concerns the answer is first, the stop signs have been posted legally. Second the operator of a vehicle must come to a complete stop before entering into the intersection or crossing the train tracks even if a train is not coming.

In other words the operator of the vehicle must obey the stop sign as if it is a normal posted stop sign. I hope this clears up any confusion about stopping for the new stop signs.