District Hoop Shoot Champions

By







0 shares

The Elks are pleased to announce the 45th annual Elks Hoop Shoot contest. Two boys and three girls, ages 8 to 13 won the second round of competition in the Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw contest at Austin, Nevada on January 28 and have been named district champions.

Boys 8-9: Rex Marshall of Lund awarded first place.

Girls 8-9: Kyrianna Thompson of Ely awarded first place.

Boys 10-11: Thomas Griffin of Ely awarded third place.

Girls 10-11: Kenna Van Camp of Ely awarded second place.

Girls 12-13: Eva Kingston of Ely awarded first place.

First, second and third place trophies were awarded to one boy and one girl in each of the three age categories: ages 8 to 9; 10 to 11 and 12 to 13.

Marshall, Thompson and Kingston will now advance to the NSEA State finals at Hawthorne, Nevada on February 11 where they will compete with other winners from the State of Nevada.

For more information on the Elks National Hoop Shoot or to learn more about the Elks, visit www.elks.org/hoopshootor email HOOPSHOOT@elks.org.

The Hoop Shoot is free to all participants and provides youth an opportunity to compete, and to connect.